12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares rose 18.16% to $7.61 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, J.Jill's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million, which is 679.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares moved upwards by 12.66% to $14.32. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 80.13% of Viomi Technology Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $995.0 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares moved upwards by 11.33% to $4.17. Trading volume for Sypris Solutions's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 110.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.9 million.
- Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) stock rose 10.32% to $24.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 91.9K, which is 177.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million.
- Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) stock increased by 8.49% to $16.86. Trading volume for Despegar.com's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 276.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares moved upwards by 7.26% to $3.69. Trading volume for Skillful Craftsman's stock is 174.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 39.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.
Losers
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock fell 34.09% to $6.13 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Oriental Culture Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 10.1 million, which is 396.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.1 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares fell 12.65% to $3.74. Trading volume for Nova Lifestyle's stock is 226.5K as of 12:32 EST. This is 26.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares declined by 12.28% to $193.12. GameStop's stock is trading at a volume of 22.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 51.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 11.19% to $2.7. Meten EdtechX Education's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 79.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $143.8 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares declined by 9.86% to $11.07. The current volume of 832.3K shares is 62.85% of Wunong Net Technology Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock declined by 9.81% to $4.6. As of 12:32 EST, Express's stock is trading at a volume of 8.9 million, which is 31.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $298.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
