12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares rose 31.2% to $11.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Applied UV's stock is 3.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 136.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $108.9 million.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares rose 27.72% to $5.16. Trading volume for Armstrong Flooring's stock is 6.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 2684.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.5 million.
- Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares rose 14.81% to $170.51. Trading volume for Omega Flex's stock is 18.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 195.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares moved upwards by 12.24% to $48.65. The current volume of 26.4 million shares is 65.25% of Plug Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares moved upwards by 11.34% to $100.3. The current volume of 188.0K shares is 152.75% of Vicor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) stock increased by 7.68% to $43.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.7 million, which is 78.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock fell 18.02% to $50.12 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, TPI Composites's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 399.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares decreased by 12.37% to $17.34. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares, making up 239.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares fell 11.97% to $6.99. Trading volume for Broadwind's stock is 987.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 125.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ADT (NYSE:ADT) stock decreased by 11.4% to $8.4. ADT's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 190.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock fell 11.19% to $37.52. The current volume of 14.6 million shares is 71.67% of Virgin Galactic Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK) shares decreased by 10.2% to $101.67. Trading volume for National Presto Indus's stock is 18.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 73.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $714.0 million.
