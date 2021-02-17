12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock increased by 39.07% to $64.39 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 43.7 million, which is 1432.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares moved upwards by 15.07% to $6.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 17.4 million, which is 352.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.6 million.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares moved upwards by 14.52% to $12.14. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 187.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.7 million.
- CAI International (NYSE:CAI) shares increased by 12.23% to $42.59. Trading volume for CAI International's stock is 354.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 198.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $755.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares rose 12.13% to $9.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.0 million, which is 277.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.0 million.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares increased by 10.23% to $5.11. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 696.2K shares, making up 1006.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
Losers
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares declined by 33.45% to $1.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 266.62% of Pyxis Tankers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock fell 24.12% to $1.72. Trading volume for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's stock is 62.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 372.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.1 million.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock decreased by 20.17% to $3.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 698.7K, which is 325.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) shares decreased by 18.53% to $15.04. As of 12:32 EST, KAR Auction Services's stock is trading at a volume of 9.3 million, which is 614.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock declined by 15.64% to $1.18. Trading volume for Castor Maritime's stock is 111.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 69.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.4 million.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares declined by 14.53% to $9.0. Trading volume for EuroDry's stock is 88.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 55.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
