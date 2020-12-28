12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares rose 47.92% to $2.5 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Ameri Holdings's stock is 9.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 1059.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock rose 25.07% to $16.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 33.8 million, which is 202.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares increased by 23.56% to $3.88. Trading volume for Summit Wireless's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 50.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
- Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) stock rose 23.53% to $18.74. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 348.5K shares, making up 659.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $183.0 million.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) stock increased by 20.59% to $4.45. Trading volume for One Stop Systems's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 1256.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 20.32% to $13.14. Marathon Patent Group's stock is trading at a volume of 41.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 194.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $836.1 million.
Losers
- Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) stock declined by 15.07% to $3.47 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 60.3K, which is 318.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares fell 14.83% to $37.63. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.5 million shares, making up 295.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock decreased by 12.94% to $2.02. Cemtrex's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 115.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) stock fell 11.24% to $16.86. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 235.48% of Veeco Instruments's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $836.7 million.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares decreased by 10.09% to $2.23. As of 12:31 EST, Evolving Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 393.9K, which is 257.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock fell 9.5% to $31.94. Trading volume for Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is 499.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 61.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
