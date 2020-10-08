12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares increased by 12.84% to $9.05 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 672.6K shares, making up 18.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares moved upwards by 12.12% to $2.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 36.7K, which is 29.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares increased by 10.56% to $2.94. The current volume of 7.3 million shares is 83.96% of Riot Blockchain's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.5 million.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares increased by 9.95% to $4.75. O2Micro Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 215.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 98.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.3 million.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) stock moved upwards by 9.56% to $25.58. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.6 million shares, making up 219.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion.
- Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) stock rose 8.06% to $27.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 910.7K, which is 81.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) shares decreased by 14.86% to $8.94 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 91.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock sank 12.81% to $3.54. The current volume of 7.0 million shares is 52.67% of Sunworks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares declined by 10.28% to $1.66. As of 12:32 EST, Cemtrex's stock is trading at a volume of 403, which is 11.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) shares declined by 9.95% to $4.67. Trading volume for Electro-Sensors's stock is 378.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 111.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock decreased by 9.67% to $3.18. As of 12:32 EST, ReneSola's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 216.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.8 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock fell 9.12% to $9.77. Trading volume for Cleanspark's stock is 6.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 125.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.3 million.
