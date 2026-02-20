This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• For OLN (NYSE:OLN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 182 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13427 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding DOW (NYSE:DOW), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 329 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 432 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.1K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 7495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2710 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VZLA (AMEX:VZLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.4K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2024 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SA (NYSE:SA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1191 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CDE (NYSE:CDE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 12533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1012 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding FCX (NYSE:FCX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on July 17, 2026. Parties traded 166 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.4K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 172 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AA (NYSE:AA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 118 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 61 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.1K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 2273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SCCO (NYSE:SCCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 118 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.4K, with a price of $1580.0 per contract. There were 116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NEM (NYSE:NEM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $1970.0 per contract. There were 1282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For AEM (NYSE:AEM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 700 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.8K, with a price of $15116.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.