Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coinbase Global.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $2,478,336 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,353,282.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $400.0 for Coinbase Global during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Coinbase Global stands at 1847.28, with a total volume reaching 7,608.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Coinbase Global, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $400.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

About Coinbase Global

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coinbase Global, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Coinbase Global

Trading volume stands at 4,920,233, with COIN's price up by 0.3%, positioned at $164.55.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $252.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.