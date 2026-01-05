10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $440.00 $106.9K 5.6K 30.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $200.00 $31.3K 2.2K 2.6K NKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $70.00 $39.1K 7.8K 722 DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $35.00 $32.2K 5.8K 587 CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $410.00 $52.0K 708 267 RSI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $100.0K 17.2K 210 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/30/26 $305.00 $40.0K 24 151 SLDP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $5.00 $29.0K 766 103 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $129.00 $45.4K 12 47 ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $65.00 $37.6K 74 45

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.9K, with a price of $1877.0 per contract. There were 5682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 102 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 2273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 375 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $783.0 per contract. There were 7821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 5857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $2600.0 per contract. There were 708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RSI (NYSE:RSI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 17296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on January 30, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SLDP (NASDAQ:SLDP), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 746 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $1425.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NYSE:ETSY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 256 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.