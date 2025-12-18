Palo Alto Networks Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PANW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Palo Alto Networks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $418,212, and 8 are calls, amounting to $656,534.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $200.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Palo Alto Networks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Palo Alto Networks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $3.9 $3.8 $3.83 $170.00 $345.4K 4.3K 907 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $18.0 $16.15 $16.6 $175.00 $166.0K 273 203 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/28 $43.6 $43.3 $43.3 $200.00 $103.9K 202 146 PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/28 $45.1 $41.85 $43.22 $200.00 $103.7K 202 98 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/28 $45.45 $41.7 $43.14 $200.00 $103.5K 202 50

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

In light of the recent options history for Palo Alto Networks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,437,182, the price of PANW is up by 0.83%, reaching $184.97.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $238.6.

* An analyst from Bernhard has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $210. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $235. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $250. * An analyst from BTIG has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $248.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.