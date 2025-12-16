10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $500.00 $59.1K 113.7K 142.8K AEO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.00 $26.0K 163 3.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $250.00 $32.0K 66.0K 2.2K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $25.00 $27.7K 13.7K 1.8K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $67.50 $73.4K 5.6K 954 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $400.00 $1.4 million 664 591 CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $32.00 $27.6K 721 194 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $390.00 $57.0K 647 113 CBRL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $25.00 $37.5K 99 80 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $145.00 $34.3K 267 19

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 194 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 113741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO (NYSE:AEO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 66082 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 94 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 298 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 13730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.4K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 5668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 94 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $2900.0 per contract. There were 664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 591 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 721 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 94 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CBRL (NASDAQ:CBRL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 184 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $2290.0 per contract. There were 267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.