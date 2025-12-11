10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $450.00 $41.8K 18.7K 19.5K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.00 $200.1K 10.1K 7.3K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $30.00 $938.0K 79 3.5K LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $180.00 $83.5K 1.1K 963 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $250.00 $58.8K 24.3K 693 RRR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $60.00 $27.5K 28 364 WRBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $30.00 $28.5K 7.1K 164 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $195.00 $157.5K 742 110 WING PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $270.00 $106.7K 759 51 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $125.00 $46.0K 134 44

Explanation

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 18776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2705 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.1K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 10189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 3500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $938.0K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.5K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 1156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 24360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RRR (NASDAQ:RRR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 197 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WRBY (NYSE:WRBY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 7117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 400 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.5K, with a price of $1575.0 per contract. There were 742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WING (NASDAQ:WING), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.7K, with a price of $3540.0 per contract. There were 759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $1440.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

