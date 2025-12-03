10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $440.00 $43.4K 2.2K 48.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $250.00 $53.2K 56.6K 3.3K BBBY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.00 $35.0K 505 1.2K DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $235.00 $36.7K 22 1.1K DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $260.00 $50.3K 243 916 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $6.00 $25.0K 3.9K 908 DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $165.00 $27.0K 2.2K 488 PZZA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $45.00 $36.9K 1.6K 353 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $85.00 $59.1K 7.8K 257 CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/05/25 $390.00 $31.3K 443 221

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $579.0 per contract. There were 2203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 56659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NYSE:BBBY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on December 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKS (NYSE:DKS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 387 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 916 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 163 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 3982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI (NYSE:DHI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 2213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PZZA (NASDAQ:PZZA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 196 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 1688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 194 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 7893 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $1568.0 per contract. There were 443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

