This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cisco Systems

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CSCO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Cisco Systems. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $170,591, and 16 are calls, amounting to $708,563.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $32.5 to $80.0 for Cisco Systems over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cisco Systems's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cisco Systems's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $32.5 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $29.1 $27.5 $28.02 $50.00 $92.4K 245 0 CSCO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.35 $24.8 $26.87 $50.00 $88.6K 2.3K 0 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.7 $0.58 $0.7 $78.00 $58.8K 6.5K 1.6K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.45 $8.7 $9.45 $70.00 $56.7K 2.8K 64 CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.7 $3.95 $5.45 $70.00 $54.5K 2.2K 100

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cisco Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Cisco Systems

With a volume of 10,022,272, the price of CSCO is up 0.06% at $77.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

Expert Opinions on Cisco Systems

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $88.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Melius Research keeps a Buy rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $100. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $82. * An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $88. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cisco Systems, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.