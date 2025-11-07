10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $432.50 $52.1K 1.8K 40.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $75.6K 195.0K 39.1K NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $20.00 $114.8K 1.8K 2.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $160.00 $60.0K 5.3K 2.3K EBAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $85.00 $51.5K 87 786 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $110.00 $29.1K 709 704 WING PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $240.00 $232.0K 1.1K 616 LCID PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $22.00 $275.9K 739 513 F CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $13.00 $34.5K 20.6K 352 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $240.00 $61.2K 2.5K 92

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 327 contract(s) at a $432.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.1K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 1802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.6K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 195066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1595 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.8K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 1803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 5393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 14, 2025. Parties traded 715 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 786 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WING (NASDAQ:WING), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $232.0K, with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 1179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 511 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $275.9K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 20646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 406 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.2K, with a price of $4085.0 per contract. There were 2554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

