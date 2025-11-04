10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $450.00 $60.4K 9.6K 38.7K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/07/25 $250.00 $57.4K 6.9K 19.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $170.00 $48.0K 21.0K 9.7K CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $32.50 $38.1K 36.8K 779 CPNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/07/25 $31.00 $26.8K 338 353 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $50.00 $240.2K 22 176 WGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $40.00 $39.6K 58 155 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $385.00 $158.5K 226 109 LEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $130.00 $38.0K 606 105 DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $25.00 $25.4K 526 86

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 7, 2025. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 9638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.4K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 6959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 21067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 305 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 36891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 7, 2025. Parties traded 336 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 176 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.2K, with a price of $1365.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WGO (NYSE:WGO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 93 contract(s) at a $385.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.5K, with a price of $1705.0 per contract. There were 226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LEN (NYSE:LEN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

