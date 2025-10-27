10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $455.00 $27.6K 898 21.0K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $138.00 $144.2K 22.7K 3.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $225.00 $42.4K 16.0K 1.5K RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $300.00 $51.8K 103 1.2K JD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $30.00 $25.2K 4.1K 695 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $200.00 $93.0K 2.2K 462 DECK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $90.00 $39.8K 52 324 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $340.00 $383.1K 485 317 LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $55.00 $52.0K 6.6K 310 NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.00 $26.1K 41.0K 269

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $455.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 222 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.2K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 22741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 81 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $1698.0 per contract. There were 16041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL (NYSE:RCL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 445 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $902.0 per contract. There were 4143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 2270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DECK (NYSE:DECK), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $424.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $383.1K, with a price of $1935.0 per contract. There were 485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 6697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 445 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 114 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 41088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.