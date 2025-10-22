Cloudflare Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cloudflare. Our analysis of options history for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $413,625, and 8 were calls, valued at $256,748.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $240.0 for Cloudflare over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cloudflare's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cloudflare's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $10.35 $9.65 $10.35 $150.00 $173.8K 11 169 NET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $22.6 $22.0 $22.05 $200.00 $85.9K 251 95 NET PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/31/25 $14.0 $11.5 $12.64 $210.00 $56.9K 185 45 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $21.95 $21.85 $21.95 $200.00 $52.6K 251 35 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.35 $23.7 $23.7 $210.00 $47.4K 394 23

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

In light of the recent options history for Cloudflare, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,318,611, with NET's price down by -0.96%, positioned at $210.94.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 8 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Cloudflare

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $240.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $240.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.