10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JOBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.00 $126.1K 109 7.7K LUV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $30.00 $26.0K 3.3K 2.0K AMSC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $55.00 $58.5K 136 241 UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $97.50 $28.3K 7.2K 187 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $86.00 $63.6K 1.0K 181 BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $316.8K 1.6K 99 VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $180.00 $84.3K 166 81 RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $160.00 $43.6K 499 56 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $280.00 $57.2K 208 19 PWR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $220.00 $78.9K 4 4

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For JOBY (NYSE:JOBY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 561 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.1K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7797 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV (NYSE:LUV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 3339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMSC (NASDAQ:AMSC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 7230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS (NYSE:UPS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 148 contract(s) at a $86.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.6K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $316.8K, with a price of $3520.0 per contract. There were 1630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 99 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.3K, with a price of $2635.0 per contract. There were 166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RTX (NYSE:RTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 149 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $2180.0 per contract. There were 499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 450 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $5725.0 per contract. There were 208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PWR (NYSE:PWR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 331 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.9K, with a price of $19740.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

