10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.00 $29.5K 113.3K 10.4K AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $11.00 $205.0K 24.2K 2.5K BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $200.00 $25.0K 1.6K 2.1K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $110.00 $26.9K 1.8K 1.6K BE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $125.00 $29.1K 650 358 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $430.00 $31.0K 731 301 AMSC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $80.00 $30.4K 2.4K 259 GNRC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $220.00 $38.8K 216 237 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $110.00 $86.0K 106 124 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $97.50 $84.1K 651 80

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 113339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.0K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 24278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 247 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $1475.0 per contract. There were 1637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 1833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $417.0 per contract. There were 650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 458 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $3450.0 per contract. There were 731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMSC (NASDAQ:AMSC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $676.0 per contract. There were 2443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GNRC (NYSE:GNRC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 458 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 157 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.1K, with a price of $1065.0 per contract. There were 651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

