10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $50.00 $199.0K 2.2K 21.6K LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $850.00 $44.2K 1.7K 2.5K TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $90.00 $484.5K 7.7K 1.7K HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $300.00 $33.8K 400 852 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $410.00 $107.8K 2.0K 720 CRSP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $89.0K 3.0K 637 LQDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $40.00 $25.5K 8.0K 308 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $312.50 $29.1K 1 125 NKTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $55.00 $39.4K 724 65 CNC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $32.50 $39.6K 3.5K 60

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1989 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $199.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21691 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $1165.0 per contract. There were 1715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEM (NASDAQ:TEM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 850 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $484.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 7746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUM (NYSE:HUM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.8K, with a price of $1078.0 per contract. There were 2047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRSP (NASDAQ:CRSP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 105 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.0K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 3060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LQDA (NASDAQ:LQDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 8062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CI (NYSE:CI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $312.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKTR (NASDAQ:NKTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CNC (NYSE:CNC), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 3589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

