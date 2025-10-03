Smart Money Is Betting Big In MSTR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 56 uncommon options trades for Strategy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $897,936, and 40 are calls, for a total amount of $2,338,766.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $260.0 and $1080.0 for Strategy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Strategy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Strategy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $260.0 to $1080.0, over the past month.

Strategy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $80.25 $78.7 $80.24 $270.00 $328.9K 67 30 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $48.75 $48.5 $48.5 $350.00 $227.9K 4.3K 144 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $255.95 $253.45 $254.23 $600.00 $177.9K 97 10 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $102.95 $102.0 $102.0 $450.00 $163.2K 39 19 MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $5.15 $4.85 $4.97 $350.00 $146.4K 2.2K 2.9K

About Strategy

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Where Is Strategy Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,993,155, the price of MSTR is up by 0.04%, reaching $352.47.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Strategy

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $337.0.

* An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Strategy, which currently sits at a price target of $620. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $54.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.