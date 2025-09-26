10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $435.00 $43.3K 20.5K 146.6K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $42.50 $78.7K 235 895 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $20.00 $32.4K 8.0K 667 CROX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $80.00 $49.2K 327 644 BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $200.00 $25.5K 7.4K 493 NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.00 $45.6K 7.5K 446 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $170.00 $36.5K 1.2K 261 HLT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $270.00 $80.9K 259 47 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $185.00 $43.8K 1.5K 47 DUOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $300.00 $65.1K 307 27

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ: TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 512 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 20594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 146663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ: DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 667 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.7K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 895 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ: RIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 265 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 154 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 8070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 667 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CROX (NASDAQ: CROX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 164 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE: BABA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 7477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE: NCLH), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 427 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 7572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ: LULU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $1461.0 per contract. There were 1273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HLT (NYSE: HLT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 175 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.9K, with a price of $1760.0 per contract. There were 259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE: SE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 23 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $1905.0 per contract. There were 1519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DUOL (NASDAQ: DUOL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.1K, with a price of $5010.0 per contract. There were 307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.