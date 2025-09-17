10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $1.00 $129.2K 34.1K 4.6K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $63.6K 16.6K 3.1K OSCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $30.00 $30.5K 3.4K 632 OPFI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.00 $33.2K 617 501 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $90.00 $44.4K 278 345 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $110.00 $28.6K 55 155 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $75.00 $106.9K 92 154 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $370.00 $44.9K 1.7K 82 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/10/25 $320.00 $37.7K 117 66 SPGI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $580.00 $26.3K 0 28

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 274 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.2K, with a price of $2585.0 per contract. There were 34140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL PYPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 86 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.6K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 16603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OSCR OSCR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 821 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 3482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OPFI OPFI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 121 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 416 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $443.0 per contract. There were 278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SCHW SCHW, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 366 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 68 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $422.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 856 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.9K, with a price of $6293.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $1285.0 per contract. There were 1707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $1889.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPGI SPGI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 93 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.