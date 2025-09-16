Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Marvell Tech

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Marvell Tech MRVL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRVL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Marvell Tech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $59,220, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $685,473.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $80.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marvell Tech's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marvell Tech's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $2.17 $2.08 $2.09 $70.00 $261.7K 1.9K 4.1K MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.75 $6.7 $6.7 $70.00 $126.6K 3.4K 24 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $11.7 $10.9 $11.0 $60.00 $110.0K 689 24 MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $14.1 $14.0 $14.1 $80.00 $59.2K 2.3K 95 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.15 $4.05 $4.05 $80.00 $40.5K 5.0K 194

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Marvell Tech, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Marvell Tech

Currently trading with a volume of 1,919,580, the MRVL's price is up by 1.91%, now at $68.72.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Marvell Tech

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $93.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $75. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $120. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $95. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.