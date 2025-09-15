10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $420.00 $28.6K 23.8K 91.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.50 $29.9K 28.6K 18.4K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.50 $112.5K 8.5K 7.7K ONON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $45.00 $34.8K 694 7.4K LI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $25.00 $33.2K 6.2K 1.1K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $23.00 $54.4K 5.5K 1.0K PLCE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.00 $33.2K 10.1K 529 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $126.00 $29.6K 911 528 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $52.50 $90.0K 5.1K 223 WRD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $10.00 $35.0K 987 207

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 23850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91678 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1198 contract(s) at a $6.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 28655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2251 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.5K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 8577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONON ONON, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 487 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI LI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 123 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 6246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.4K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 5566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLCE PLCE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 356 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 10163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 911 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS LVS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 5131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WRD WRD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 214 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

