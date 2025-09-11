10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $94.00 $44.2K 1.5K 3.5K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $8.00 $57.9K 61.9K 2.0K BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $39.8K 1.3K 1.6K GEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $31.5K 15.4K 1.5K JOBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.50 $25.6K 417 1.2K ENVX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $7.00 $25.2K 2.9K 997 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $17.00 $58.6K 5.3K 862 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $120.00 $29.7K 2.0K 651 ALIT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.00 $44.7K 2.1K 520 CAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $450.00 $141.9K 125 502

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 103 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 1573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL AAL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 280 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 1999 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 61926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE BE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $1534.0 per contract. There were 1368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEO GEO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 127 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 15471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JOBY JOBY, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1275 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENVX ENVX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 2987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT LYFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 491 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.6K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 5305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS UPS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 338 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 2094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALIT ALIT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 2190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.9K, with a price of $3155.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.