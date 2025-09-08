10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $360.00 $33.9K 39.2K 11.7K AEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $13.00 $74.2K 3.4K 2.5K SERV CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $11.00 $75.0K 493 1.5K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.00 $173.1K 14.2K 666 URBN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $72.00 $25.5K 73 200 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $34.00 $45.0K 7.3K 100 ANF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $100.00 $44.2K 333 51 LULU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $175.00 $131.9K 30 36 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $15.00 $54.7K 1.9K 30 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $130.00 $29.5K 4.0K 25

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 39203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AEO AEO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 2476 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.2K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 3451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SERV SERV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 130 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 666 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.1K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 14256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For URBN URBN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 116 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 73 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 7302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF ANF, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $884.0 per contract. There were 333 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 39 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.9K, with a price of $3665.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 466 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $1825.0 per contract. There were 1980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $1180.0 per contract. There were 4076 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

