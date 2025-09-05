10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $340.00 $31.4K 6.5K 44.7K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $160.00 $41.2K 53.9K 31.6K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $345.00 $25.1K 14.4K 14.7K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $10.50 $38.5K 0 4.6K DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $74.00 $684.3K 3.4K 3.6K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $26.00 $98.1K 745 3.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $235.00 $71.5K 27.3K 2.6K AI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/05/25 $16.50 $52.3K 6.8K 2.5K CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $255.00 $27.0K 1.1K 2.2K APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $480.00 $28.5K 2.4K 1.8K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 142 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 6581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 187 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 53941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 14439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT RIOT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 1067 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU DOCU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1222 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $684.3K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 3452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 825 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.1K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.5K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 27388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AI AI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 485 contract(s) at a $16.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.3K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 6806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM CRM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 1125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP APP, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 2444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1899 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.