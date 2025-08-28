10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $590.00 $113.5K 378 1.4K FOA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $30.00 $30.5K 5.0K 902 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $81.00 $48.4K 543 881 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $300.00 $83.8K 6.7K 541 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $115.00 $174.6K 6.8K 365 SPGI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $550.00 $114.4K 16 299 AB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $40.00 $27.0K 3.1K 210 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $290.00 $32.2K 33 194 SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $23.00 $33.2K 2.0K 188 NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $7.50 $78.0K 11 100

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MA MA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 113 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.5K, with a price of $2270.0 per contract. There were 378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1470 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FOA FOA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 5067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM JPM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 129 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.8K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 6726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 194 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.6K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 6867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPGI SPGI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.4K, with a price of $456.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AB AB, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 193 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 3193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $1075.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 2008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NU NU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.