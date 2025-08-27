10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $350.00 $154.5K 10.7K 11.7K SBET CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $20.00 $37.5K 22.8K 5.0K AEO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $13.00 $42.4K 2.1K 3.1K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $120.00 $33.7K 28.2K 2.0K ANF PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $100.00 $31.5K 168 604 JMIA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $45.4K 4.1K 532 CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $30.00 $65.3K 269 432 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $87.50 $36.8K 2.5K 416 THO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $120.00 $140.0K 333 253 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $350.00 $196.9K 328 207

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.5K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 10788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBET SBET, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 22864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AEO AEO, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 2166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 28217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANF ANF, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JMIA JMIA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 142 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 101 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 4164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG CMG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 506 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 430 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.3K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 288 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 2532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For THO THO, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 114 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 333 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 303 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $196.9K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

