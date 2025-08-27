Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DASH Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on DoorDash.

Looking at options history for DoorDash DASH we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $69,215 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $401,055.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $240.0 to $247.5 for DoorDash during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $247.5 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $11.95 $11.95 $11.95 $240.00 $143.4K 974 120 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $2.17 $1.95 $2.13 $247.50 $52.8K 205 423 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $3.95 $3.6 $3.6 $245.00 $45.0K 212 512 DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.2 $7.85 $7.86 $245.00 $39.8K 76 150 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $12.4 $11.95 $11.95 $240.00 $35.8K 974 150

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DoorDash, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 578,863, the price of DASH is down -0.37% at $247.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On DoorDash

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $308.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for DoorDash, targeting a price of $315. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for DoorDash, targeting a price of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on DoorDash with a target price of $335. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on DoorDash, maintaining a target price of $300. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on DoorDash, maintaining a target price of $290.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

