Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Visa Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Visa. Our analysis of options history for Visa V revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $462,193, and 5 were calls, valued at $175,379.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $325.0 and $380.0 for Visa, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale activity within a strike price range from $325.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.2 $23.95 $24.2 $365.00 $179.0K 489 74 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $28.0 $26.55 $27.3 $375.00 $54.6K 88 42 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.2 $7.95 $8.15 $330.00 $48.9K 1.5K 0 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.2 $7.95 $8.14 $330.00 $48.8K 1.5K 180 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $34.95 $34.35 $34.66 $375.00 $48.5K 1 14

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2024, it processed almost $16 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

In light of the recent options history for Visa, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Visa's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,543,322, with V's price down by -0.15%, positioned at $348.31.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Visa

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $408.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

