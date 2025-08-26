Walmart's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,349,693 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $157,158.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $105.0 for Walmart over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walmart's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walmart's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $105.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walmart Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $0.81 $0.73 $0.74 $91.00 $399.6K 12 5.4K WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.46 $0.45 $0.45 $91.00 $177.9K 8.2K 0 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $9.45 $9.45 $9.45 $105.00 $105.3K 980 311 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $9.55 $9.45 $9.55 $105.00 $105.0K 980 421 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $9.55 $9.45 $9.55 $105.00 $100.2K 980 421

About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walmart, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Walmart's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,307,162, the price of WMT is down by -0.27%, reaching $95.81.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Walmart

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $111.6.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $106. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Walmart with a target price of $109. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $118. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

