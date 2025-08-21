Broadcom's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom AVGO revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $902,654, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,751,155.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $165.0 to $320.0 for Broadcom during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $91.3 $90.0 $90.0 $200.00 $900.0K 4 100 AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $31.25 $30.95 $31.25 $310.00 $312.5K 1.3K 160 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $100.0 $99.55 $100.0 $200.00 $240.0K 677 40 AVGO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $32.6 $31.8 $32.18 $310.00 $193.0K 1.3K 0 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $100.0 $99.35 $100.0 $200.00 $80.0K 677 8

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Broadcom, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Broadcom's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,285,671, the price of AVGO is down by -0.65%, reaching $289.27.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Broadcom

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $339.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $340. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Broadcom with a target price of $338.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Broadcom, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.