Eaton Corp Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Eaton Corp. Our analysis of options history for Eaton Corp ETN revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $89,630, and 8 were calls, valued at $498,835.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $430.0 for Eaton Corp, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eaton Corp's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eaton Corp's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $430.0 in the last 30 days.

Eaton Corp Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $77.3 $73.1 $75.4 $300.00 $150.8K 62 0 ETN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $13.0 $12.9 $13.0 $330.00 $114.4K 101 88 ETN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.0 $6.2 $6.3 $352.50 $59.2K 12 0 ETN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.0 $4.8 $4.8 $370.00 $46.9K 450 8 ETN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.0 $4.7 $4.72 $370.00 $38.2K 450 250

About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

In light of the recent options history for Eaton Corp, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Eaton Corp

Currently trading with a volume of 1,556,435, the ETN's price is down by -0.96%, now at $345.66.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Eaton Corp

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $389.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eaton Corp, targeting a price of $425. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Eaton Corp, maintaining a target price of $415. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eaton Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $425. * An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $336. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Eaton Corp, targeting a price of $344.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

