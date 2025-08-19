A Closer Look at MercadoLibre's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $101,039 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $665,535.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2090.0 and $2700.0 for MercadoLibre, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale trades within a strike price range from $2090.0 to $2700.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $542.0 $532.0 $532.0 $2500.00 $106.4K 25 3 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $542.7 $529.0 $529.0 $2500.00 $105.8K 25 6 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $233.1 $211.4 $216.0 $2380.00 $64.8K 36 6 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $543.0 $533.0 $533.0 $2500.00 $53.3K 25 0 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $542.7 $529.0 $529.0 $2500.00 $52.9K 25 4

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MercadoLibre, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 132,821, the price of MELI is down 0.0% at $2364.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $2985.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Scotiabank downgraded its rating to Sector Outperform, setting a price target of $3500. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on MercadoLibre, maintaining a target price of $2700. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on MercadoLibre, maintaining a target price of $2850. * An analyst from Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $3000. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $2875.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

