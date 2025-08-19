Spotlight on Salesforce: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Salesforce CRM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 47 uncommon options trades for Salesforce.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $491,388, and 36 are calls, for a total amount of $1,786,313.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $370.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Salesforce's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Salesforce's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $370.0, over the past month.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $57.15 $55.25 $56.0 $250.00 $179.2K 333 34 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $63.55 $63.0 $63.0 $200.00 $126.0K 130 20 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $116.95 $114.9 $115.5 $150.00 $115.5K 179 11 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.1 $9.9 $10.0 $240.00 $88.0K 9.2K 254 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $18.85 $18.75 $18.85 $230.00 $75.4K 225 65

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,013,113, with CRM's price up by 0.47%, positioned at $245.12.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 15 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Salesforce

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $280.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $275. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $325. * An analyst from DA Davidson has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $225. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $316. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Salesforce with a target price of $260.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Salesforce options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.