10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $340.00 $26.0K 23.9K 98.2K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $25.00 $48.3K 26.2K 2.7K CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $350.00 $29.1K 1.9K 617 ZK CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $30.00 $72.2K 389 437 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $130.00 $35.4K 1.1K 403 MBLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $69.6K 6.9K 300 SG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $11.00 $31.0K 422 201 HELE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $30.00 $35.0K 567 200 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $350.00 $31.0K 433 83 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $100.00 $107.1K 1.7K 61

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 23993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 26201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 1957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZK ZK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 395 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.2K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $443.0 per contract. There were 1111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY MBLY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 150 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 6954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SG SG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HELE HELE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 94 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU LULU, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 514 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1241.0 per contract. There were 433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.1K, with a price of $2142.0 per contract. There were 1741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

