Looking At Cigna Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cigna Group.

Looking at options history for Cigna Group CI we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $239,686 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $2,074,040.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $280.0 to $320.0 for Cigna Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cigna Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cigna Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $280.0 to $320.0, over the past month.

Cigna Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $20.1 $17.5 $18.75 $280.00 $658.1K 730 560 CI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $45.1 $44.0 $44.0 $300.00 $440.0K 422 0 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $18.0 $17.5 $18.0 $280.00 $360.0K 730 1 CI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.9 $1.7 $1.9 $320.00 $114.0K 426 200 CI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.1 $1.8 $2.1 $320.00 $84.0K 426 1.8K

About Cigna Group

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM and specialty pharmacy services, which were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts, are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is with the Department of Defense (current contract through 2029), and it recently won a multiyear deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna primarily serves employers through self-funding arrangements, and the company operates mostly in the US with 17 million US and 2 million international medical members covered as of December 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cigna Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Cigna Group's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,335,895, the price of CI is up by 2.8%, reaching $298.47.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Cigna Group

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $354.5.

* An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Cigna Group, maintaining a target price of $350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Cigna Group with a target price of $340. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Cigna Group, targeting a price of $374. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Cigna Group, targeting a price of $354.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

