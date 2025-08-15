10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $370.00 $79.5K 123 1.6K ANF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $96.00 $232.8K 26 1.2K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $30.00 $38.2K 5.9K 690 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $80.00 $28.5K 1.4K 578 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $120.00 $43.2K 4.0K 568 DHI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $175.00 $97.2K 0 510 ODP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.00 $86.4K 9.4K 495 NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $24.00 $38.0K 1.2K 424 YETI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $30.00 $45.4K 0 412 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $55.00 $27.3K 4.1K 342

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.5K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANF ANF, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $96.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $232.8K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 158 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 5972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA CAVA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 324 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 1423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $865.0 per contract. There were 4086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 568 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI DHI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.2K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ODP ODP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 154 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 279 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.4K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 9404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH NCLH, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 1282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YETI YETI, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS LVS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 187 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 4111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

