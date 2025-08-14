10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $325.00 $90.0K 10.3K 7.9K AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $80.00 $46.5K 11.4K 3.8K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $112.00 $29.8K 10.4K 3.0K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $93.00 $40.4K 3.4K 1.2K NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $10.00 $88.0K 2.7K 653 FIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $75.00 $65.0K 0 650 SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $24.00 $26.4K 6.9K 435 SUPV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.50 $84.2K 17 280 GGAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $40.00 $93.9K 1.3K 77 TREE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $54.6K 22 72

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 10376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 11468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $298.0 per contract. There were 10413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C C, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 3433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NU NU, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 855 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 2792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIS FIS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 650 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 99 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 6962 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SUPV SUPV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 155 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 280 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.2K, with a price of $301.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GGAL GGAL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 155 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.9K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 1348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TREE TREE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

