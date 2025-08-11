10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $170.00 $206.0K 2.8K 2.4K PUBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.50 $53.9K 102 2.3K CMCSA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $25.00 $35.0K 985 1.2K DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $27.4K 13.5K 374 CDLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.00 $31.5K 166 300 META PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $790.00 $271.1K 18 198 GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $190.00 $49.7K 935 172 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $35.00 $34.4K 17 163 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $185.00 $148.1K 453 132 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $420.00 $161.1K 9 79

• Regarding SE SE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $206.0K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 2806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PUBM PUBM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 3599 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 85 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA CMCSA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 311 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 158 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 114 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 13581 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CDLX CDLX, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 158 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $790.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $271.1K, with a price of $2739.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $1244.0 per contract. There were 935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD TTD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 403 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $2460.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RDDT RDDT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.1K, with a price of $4234.0 per contract. There were 453 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.1K, with a price of $80583.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

