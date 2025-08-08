Marvell Tech's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Marvell Tech MRVL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRVL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Marvell Tech. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 51% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,200,446, and 14 are calls, amounting to $711,344.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $120.0 for Marvell Tech, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marvell Tech's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marvell Tech's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.89 $2.64 $2.89 $50.00 $390.1K 1.7K 1.3K MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.94 $0.9 $0.91 $60.00 $182.0K 10.0K 2.0K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.95 $3.85 $3.95 $74.00 $118.5K 1.2K 720 MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $11.15 $10.95 $11.15 $70.00 $111.5K 977 200 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.06 $80.00 $101.1K 18.3K 102

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Present Market Standing of Marvell Tech

With a trading volume of 4,155,620, the price of MRVL is up by 1.02%, reaching $76.62.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Marvell Tech

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $77.5.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marvell Tech, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.