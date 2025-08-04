10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $320.00 $31.8K 16.4K 61.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $212.50 $36.9K 4.7K 23.0K SBET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $20.00 $26.9K 1.8K 5.1K LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $26.00 $97.3K 4.0K 1.8K MGM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.00 $49.9K 93 1.0K PII PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $50.00 $97.1K 3.7K 788 SN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $105.00 $25.3K 2.9K 660 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $325.00 $39.7K 1.1K 653 DKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $35.00 $105.0K 147 600 TJX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $150.0K 1.3K 574

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 135 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $236.0 per contract. There were 16405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 4718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET SBET, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI LI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 468 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.3K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 4027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGM MGM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 171 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PII PII, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 555 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.1K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 3790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 788 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SN SN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $1950.0 per contract. There were 2988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 323 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 1125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 200 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX TJX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 165 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 1315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.