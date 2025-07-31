July 31, 2025 1:35 PM 6 min read

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $312.50 $46.9K 7.0K 38.1K
AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $235.00 $33.0K 11.9K 25.9K
BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $124.00 $112.4K 6.2K 5.5K
CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $390.00 $26.8K 9 2.4K
CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $40.00 $37.9K 10.8K 2.1K
NCLH PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $26.00 $250.9K 4 1.5K
GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $75.00 $26.2K 3.2K 286
FND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $80.00 $25.5K 1.0K 244
ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $55.00 $30.0K 2.2K 128
CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $88.00 $297.0K 838 100

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 87 contract(s) at a $312.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 7057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 11960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25989 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3903 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 376 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.4K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 6279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 285 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 10852 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH NCLH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 232 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 749 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.9K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 169 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $5255.0 per contract. There were 3224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FND FND, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 1058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY ETSY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 179 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 2228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA CAVA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $297.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

