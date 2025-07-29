10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMBC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $13.00 $25.3K 11.0K 6.0K V CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $375.00 $27.8K 68 3.7K C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $94.00 $26.7K 1.7K 1.9K JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $295.00 $50.5K 1.4K 1.3K BULL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.00 $59.5K 2.9K 889 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $400.00 $47.3K 5.7K 646 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $725.00 $62.5K 398 323 BK CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $100.00 $62.0K 1.5K 244 PGR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $250.00 $59.3K 497 220 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.00 $68.5K 5.7K 199

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMBC AMBC, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 725 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 11000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 68 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding C C, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 495 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 1725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM JPM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 1433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL BULL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 535 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 147 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 2934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 889 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 143 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $4737.0 per contract. There were 5757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 646 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS GS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $725.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BK BK, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PGR PGR, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.3K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.5K, with a price of $1370.0 per contract. There were 5706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

