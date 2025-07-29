10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $180.00 $30.9K 19.1K 164.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $177.50 $95.7K 102.4K 107.0K PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $155.00 $649.6K 1.9K 6.9K GLW CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $65.00 $51.3K 2.4K 6.5K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $115.00 $27.3K 5.2K 6.0K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $400.00 $42.6K 2.3K 4.9K PANW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $210.00 $28.9K 1.1K 4.7K TER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $105.00 $125.1K 5.5K 3.2K BMNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $30.00 $41.4K 126 2.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $512.50 $28.4K 2.5K 1.4K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 19144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 501 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.7K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 102447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $649.6K, with a price of $928.0 per contract. There were 1975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLW GLW, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 171 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 2439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 303 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 5279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $847.0 per contract. There were 2331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1221 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 1137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TER TER, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1001 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.1K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 5504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR BMNR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 535 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $1882.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $512.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $1095.0 per contract. There were 2532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

