10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $325.00 $45.9K 15.3K 71.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $230.00 $28.5K 25.2K 3.7K SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $90.00 $450.1K 3.6K 3.1K MBLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.00 $278.0K 2.5K 2.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $140.00 $26.9K 9.5K 1.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.50 $33.0K 18.6K 1.0K NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $75.00 $50.0K 8.0K 978 PII PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $45.00 $105.0K 2.0K 858 BYON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $42.5K 2.9K 328 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $350.00 $25.2K 395 138

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 1, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 15322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 25248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX SBUX, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1516 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $450.1K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 3618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY MBLY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 325 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $278.0K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 2599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 9575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 172 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 18667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 8038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PII PII, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2036 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BYON BYON, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $567.0 per contract. There were 2964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL RCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $2100.0 per contract. There were 395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

