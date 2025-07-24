10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $310.00 $38.4K 6.8K 120.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $230.00 $53.8K 27.5K 54.8K M CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $12.50 $53.0K 474 1.1K PENN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $18.50 $25.2K 799 1.0K TRON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.50 $63.5K 5.3K 712 LI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $37.00 $118.3K 45 662 WEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $12.00 $35.0K 1.9K 541 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $100.00 $45.1K 5.4K 481 AEO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $34.5K 9.2K 421 SBET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $24.00 $32.1K 135 344

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 6820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 191 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 27521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M M, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 1, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN PENN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 1483 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TRON TRON, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 176 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 223 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 5396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI LI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 148 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.3K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WEN WEN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 1912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 148 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 155 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 5425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 481 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO AEO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 176 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 9207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 421 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBET SBET, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $643.0 per contract. There were 135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

