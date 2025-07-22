10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $330.00 $36.4K 16.9K 39.7K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $80.00 $48.8K 21.6K 12.7K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.00 $25.1K 105.2K 5.1K CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $180.00 $122.2K 2.1K 4.0K CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $60.00 $31.4K 740 319 FUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $35.00 $25.1K 13.6K 281 QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $26.1K 12.9K 191 M CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.00 $26.0K 730 100 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $165.00 $123.0K 239 100 DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $45.00 $45.0K 42 70

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 16940 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 166 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 21604 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12785 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1250 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 105224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1001 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 67 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.2K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 2167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG CMG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 122 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUN FUN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 181 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 13660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS QS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 542 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 12972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M M, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 542 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 730 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 542 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.0K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 213 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $643.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

